Google Pixel Watch Features and Price in India

San Francisco: Google's next smartwatch, the "Pixel Watch," is said to have a 3000 mAh battery and may perhaps have cellular connectivity.

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch features a 3000 mAh battery.

According to the report, the smartwatch is also expected to include cellular connectivity, but it is unclear which model would support the feature.

According to a recent report, the Bluetooth "Special Interest Group" has approved three variants of the future smartwatch (SIG).

The new "GWT9R," "GBZ4S," and "GQF4C" models have been validated as "BT Wearable Design-Controller Subsystem" by Google.

The next regulatory stage, according to the report, might be the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where each watch model would have its listing identifying any differences.

The most likely site for a Google hardware announcement is the Google I/O developer conference, which has previously hosted launches such as the Pixel 3a and Nest Hub Max.