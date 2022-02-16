Google Pixel Foldable Launch Date

San Francisco: Google is said to be planning to begin panel manufacturing on the rumoured "Pixel foldable" in the third quarter of 2022, with the gadget expected to be released in the fourth quarter of this year.

Google was rumoured to release the foldable in late 2021 or early 2022, according to Android Central.

"While the tech giant was once said to have put its rumoured Pixel foldable plans on hold, it seems things are back on track for a launch in late 2022," the report said.

Google is expected to begin panel manufacturing on the Pixel foldable in the third quarter of 2022, which could be anywhere between July and September, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DCSS).

He anticipates the launch to take place in the fourth quarter, most likely in October.

Although leaker Jon Prosser claims that the rumoured gadget was never cancelled, Young claims that Google cancelled the product's original order.

According to the report, he previously stated that Google was reconsidering its approach to its foldable smartphone because it did not feel it would be competitive enough to compete with Samsung's finest foldable phones.