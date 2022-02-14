Google to Make Web Browsing More Secure for Users Preferring Privacy

New Delhi: Google has outlined its goals for keeping a well-functioning ad-supported web while respecting users' privacy.

Google stated that it intends to further improve the "Privacy Sandbox" concept to make the internet more private and safer for users.

Google stated in a blog post, "It will support publishers' ability to generate revenue from advertising inventory and advertisers' ability to secure value for money from advertising spend."

It will also help users have a pleasant web experience, especially in terms of digital advertising, by providing them with significant transparency and control over their data when they surf the web.

It won't "distort competition between Google's own advertising products and services and those of other market participants," according to the company.

Many publishers and marketers, according to Google, rely on internet advertising to sustain their websites and find new clients.

Last week, the internet giant overcame a crucial regulatory obstacle when the UK's competition authority publicly approved the company's privacy sandbox obligations, ensuring that they do not hinder competition or unjustly benefit Google's own advertising business.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) stated it is collaborating closely with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) to ensure that the measures safeguard privacy without unreasonably limiting competition or hurting consumers.

Google also stated that it will improve its interaction with industry stakeholders (such as publishers, advertisers, and ad tech suppliers) by establishing a systematic feedback mechanism that will take reasonable opinions and ideas into account.

By the end of February 2022, Google will also establish a dedicated microsite, available from privacysandbox.com, explaining these channels in more detail and offering a new feedback form to submit suggested use cases and API feature requests.

Through invention and collaboration, "helping businesses adapt to a privacy-safe web can help provide the foundation for long-term economic sustainability and growth," it added.