Google Has A New Features, Check Full Details

Google has introduced a new function to its search engine. To make users' data even safer, the option to automatically erase the past 15 minutes of browser history is available. Read on to know the full details.

Google has added a new function to its search engine. It provides the option of erasing the previous 15 minutes of browser history automatically to make users' data extra safe. This option is now only accessible to iOS users, but Google has stated that it will be available for Android users by the end of the year.

However, it is unclear if it will be available to PC users at this time. Users now have a few choices for deleting their browser history and other web activity-related data. You may erase information for three months, 18 months, or 36 months using Google's Auto Delete Controls. If you select any of these options, Google will continue to erase your information for the duration of that term. This option is for those who register for the first time with a new account. This may be changed in the options.

In these circumstances, a new 15-minute option will be available shortly. Anyone who has my email address and password will be able to access My Activity and see my browsing history. More information has to be supplied to the OTP report's My Activity view in order to fix this issue.

This implies that two-factor authentication is necessary in addition to the password. And if the same password is used across the board, Google will remind its users. Google has said that it has taken these precautions to keep the users' data safe without jeopardising their privacy.

Those who are already hacking unsafe sites and downloading risky files receive warning notifications from Google. Every day, Google sends out millions of warnings in this manner. As a consequence, consumers are safe from cybercriminals. Second Verification, which is not presently included in My Activity, has also been made accessible in order to keep users' data safe and secure.