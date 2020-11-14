Gmail New Feature: Google Chat Conversations Can Be Pinned

Google has introduced a new feature on Gmail and it allows the users to pin a particular Google Chat conversation. With this new feature, users can create a ‘room' at the top of the list. The pinned messages can be accessed from the left-hand navigation menu. The new feature will be available to every Gmail user within a few days.

By Pinning a conversation, the users can monitor their important updates as it appears on the top. According to Google, this feature will help the users to find their particular mails or chats. A red dot will appear next to the pinned conversations.

To pin a conversation:

1 Create a specific chat or room.

2. Click on more option

3. Select pin.

To unpin the room or specific chat follow the same steps

Very soon, Google Chat will be replaced by the Hangouts on Gmail. All Gmail users can enjoy this new feature and it will be available on Android, iOS devices and on the web. The users of Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, G Suite Basic, and Nonprofits customers can also use this feature.