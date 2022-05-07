Gadget Review: iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: To Buy or Not to Buy?

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: In India, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is currently available for purchase, and you can even acquire it at a discount. The 5G phone is listed on Amazon at Rs 23,999, but it can be purchased for less than Rs 20,000. The phone was recently released a few days ago and is being marketed as a "powerful" mid-range gaming phone. Is it an excellent 5G phone worth buying for less than Rs 25,000? Continue reading to find out.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Sale Offer On Amazon

Customers may get the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G for an effective price of Rs 22,999 if they use an Amazon voucher worth Rs 1,000. On the checkout page, this amount will be revealed. Credit cardholders of ICICI Bank can get a Rs 3,000 instant discount on this phone, bringing the price down to Rs 19,999. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G's original retail price is Rs 23,999.

Key Features: iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

The phone features a 6.44-inch AMOLED 90hz screen with full HD+ resolution. It boasts a peak brightness of 1,300nits, a body ratio of 91.1 per cent, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC powers the device. It comes pre-installed with the Android 12 OS. Although this is marketed as a gaming phone, it lacks a 5,000 mAh battery. In addition to the 4,700mAh battery, the company included a 66W fast charger in the retail package.

At the back is a 64-megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture are also included. It will also be possible to record 4K videos at 30 frames per second. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Is Now Available In India: Is It Worthwhile To Purchase Under Rs 25,000?

Yes, the iQOO Z6 Pro should be on your shopping list if you want a device that can provide adequate gaming and general performance. I had no problems playing games like Battleground and Genshin Impact, but keep in mind that some of the more demanding titles were only operating nicely on low or medium graphical settings. It's for individuals looking for a stylish mid-range 5G phone that can deliver great performance and a pleasant content viewing experience.

You get a nice HDR 10+ AMOLED display, fast charging capabilities, and decent battery optimization. However, you will have to make some concessions in other areas. There is no headphone jack or stereo speakers. The camera falls short of the competition, as competitors in the same price range can provide a superior photography experience. To learn more about the latest iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone, read our thorough review. So, what other possibilities are there? The Realme 9 Pro+ or the Xiaomi 11 Lite are two other options.