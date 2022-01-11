Foxfit ACTIVE Smartwatch

FoxFit ACTIVE: Features an all-aluminium case with a 1.4" (35mm) LCD with a curved square dial that sports a complete capacitive and responsive touch interface for effortless control. It comes with an additional silicon strap inside the box and an option to customise your watch face with more than 200 watch faces to choose from. It also sports an instant notification alert. The IP68 Dust, Splash & Sweat Resistance makes it your perfect fitness companion.

At Rs. 2799/-, it is available in three colours: black, silver, and gold.

