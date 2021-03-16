Flipkart Electronic Sale Date, Best Phone Offers, Discounts

When you buy a new phone and see that it is coming at a discounted price that makes a person so happy. A lot of times, the online shopping portals keep coming with offers and sales. People even wait for these offers to buy the phone of their choice.

You can now take advantage of a sale on Flipkart. The sale on Flipkart is going to start from March 16, which is today. There are a lot of phones that are coming at a discounted rate. There are offers on phones like Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and more. You will be getting these smartphones at a really discounted rate.

There are offers on Poco X3, Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Along with this, there are special discounts and advantage to using an HDFC card. There are also no-cost EMIs, exchange offers and more.

During the sale, you will also get iPhones at a discounted rate. The sale starts on March 16 and ends on March 20. It is a five-day sale with different offers. Take your time in making a decision on which smartphone you want to buy. You can buy the iPhone 11 in the sale.

Here are the deals during the sale

Poco X3

The original price is Rs 19,999 and with Flipkart’s discounted rate, you will get it for Rs 14,499. There is also the HDFC offer on it.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The listed price for this phone is Rs 65,999. The sale offer for his one is really good. Flipkart is selling the Galaxy S20 FE for Rs 44,999 in the sale.

iPhone 11

The original store price for iPhone 11 is Rs 54,900 but on the Flipkart sale, you are getting it for Rs 46,999. The 64GB model comes with a Rs 8,000 discount.

Redmi 9 Prime

The phone's listed price is Rs 11,999 and Flipkart is selling it at Rs 9,499 in the sale. Redmi is known for its budget phones.

Nokia 5.4

Flipkart will be giving the Nokia 5.4 for Rs 10,999 in the sale. This is around 6,000 less than the Rs 16,799 listed price of the phone.

There are other offers as well. Check out the Flipkart electronic sale.