Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Check The Best Offers, Bank EMI Plans
Flipkart is back again with their Big Diwali Sale 2020. The sale goes live before 12 hours for everyone. The offer lasts up to November 13. Discounts are being offered on a wide range of products like smartphones, laptops, wearables and other electronics. Big Diwali sale offers 10 percent cashback on select banks' credit and debit cards. It has tied up with Axis Bank, Citibank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank
Apple iPhone XR: The 64GB variant is currently down to Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) on Flipkart .For exchange, offer to get this deal at Rs 14,100.
Actual Price: Rs 47,900
Buy Now: Rs 38,999
iPhone SE: This is one of the lowest prices on iPhone SE (2020) since it launched in India. For exchange, offer to get this deal at Rs 14,100.
Actual Price: Rs 39,000
Buy Now: Rs 32,999
Samsung Galaxy S20+: The Walmart-owned company is also running a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 14,600 as an additional discount. It reduces their price during the second round of Diwali festival sales.
Actual Price: Rs 83,000
Buy Now: Rs 54,999
Top offers on Electronics:
Apple AirPods Pro: Apple's premium AirPods Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with active noise cancellation.Can combine it with the Axis Bank cards payment offer.
Actual Price: Rs 24,900
Buy Now: Rs 17,999
JBL Moviebar 80 soundbar: To get the awful sound experience get the JBL Moviebar 80 soundbar as an affordable add-on to your setup.
Actual Price: Rs 13,999
Buy Now: Rs,6,999
Philips 70-inch 4K smart LED TV: Philips 70-inch 4K smart LED TV is offering a highly discounted price you can swap your old TV and get up to Rs. 11,000 additional instant discount.
Actual Price: Rs.1,99,990
Buy Now: Rs 69,999