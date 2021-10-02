Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best Discounts on Offer

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Flipkart's Big Billion Days will begin on October 3rd. Several smartphones from India's most famous brands will be heavily discounted during the event. Aside from the savings, Flipkart is also giving extra discounts for transactions made using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. So, without further ado, let's look at the greatest deals available during these promotions.

Realme GT Series | Flipkart

In Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, Realme is offering huge discounts on the GT series. The Realme GT 5G will be sold for Rs 35,999, while the Realme GT Master Edition will be available for Rs 19,999.

Google Pixel 4a | Flipkart

The Google Pixel 4a is now available in India for the lowest price ever, at Rs 25,999. Aside from the lower pricing, Google is also including a 50% discount on the Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earphones and a Nest Mini for Rs 1 with the Pixel 4a.

Poco F3 GT 5G | Flipkart

During the Big Billion Days sale, the Poco F3 GT 5G is available for Rs 26,499, which is a significant discount.

Samsung Galaxy F Series | Flipkart

Samsung will provide discounts on the Galaxy F62 (from Rs 17,999), Galaxy F12 (from Rs 9,499), and Galaxy F22 in addition to the introduction of the Galaxy F42 5G. (Beginning at Rs 12,499)

Realme 8 Series | Flipkart

The 8GB/128GB model of the Realme 8 5G will be offered at a reduced price of Rs 17,499 in India. The Realme 8 will be priced at Rs 15,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and the Realme 8i will be priced at Rs 11,999.

Realme Narzo Series | Flipkart

During the Big Billion Days sale, the recently introduced Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i will be available for as little as Rs 10,749 and Rs 6,999, respectively. On Amazon India, the Realme Narzo 30 will be offered at a reduced price of Rs 12,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 | Flipkart

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is now available at a reduced price of Rs 34,999, with the top-end variant costing Rs 38,999.

Poco M Series | Flipkart

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available on Flipkart for Rs 14,499, while the Poco M2 Reloaded will be available for Rs 8,999. The Poco M3 will be available for Rs 9,499 onwards. Finally, the Poco X3 Pro will be offered at a reduced price of Rs 16,999.

Realme C Series | Flipkart

During the Big Billion Days event, both the Realme C21 (4GB/64GB) and the Realme C11 (2021) will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499, while the Realme C11 (2021) will also be discounted.

Oppo A Series | Flipkart

On Amazon, the Oppo A74 5G is offered at a reduced price of Rs 15,990. On Flipkart, the Oppo A33 and A53, which were previously priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990, are now priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.