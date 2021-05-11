Facebook's Latest Popup Feature Let's You Read Articles Without Opening it

Facebook, the world's most popular social media platform, is launching a new update. A pop-up feature will appear soon and users can post an article on Facebook without having to open it thanks to this pop-up feature.

That is to say if the Facebook article isn't available. It will appear as a pop-up when the post is scrolled. The user can instantly open the article and read it, as well as share it with others.

According to a Facebook spokesperson, the pop-up prompt feature is currently in beta testing and will be available to 6% of Android users globally. This new feature is similar to the one Twitter has and now it is announced by Facebook. Since June 2020, Facebook has been testing a pop-up feature similar to Twitter.

Starting today, we’re testing a way to promote more informed sharing of news articles. If you go to share a news article link you haven’t opened, we’ll show a prompt encouraging you to open it and read it, before sharing it with others. pic.twitter.com/brlMnlg6Qg — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) May 10, 2021

Should users read the article through the pop-up window that appears in their feed?

Facebook says that this pop-up feature is being introduced to enable users to read the article and share it with others. According to the social media giant, if the article is posted without being opened, it would be regarded as lacking key information. This would also prevent false information from spreading.