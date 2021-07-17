Facebook New Feature: Group Admins Can Now Appoint Experts

Facebook, the most popular social networking site, has accelerated the introduction of new features. It is more appealing to provide additional amenities for users. In the same spirit, the social media giant is getting ready to introduce Group Experts to the most recent groups. The number of Facebook groups is currently increasing. Thousands of people make up a group. The groups are always busy as a result of this.

Some members of the group share important messages with others who have relevant information on a regular basis. The Expert feature will be introduced by the admins of such Facebook groups to provide particular recognition. Members of the admin group can be chosen as group experts. For certain groups, Facebook has already implemented this functionality.

"We give the admin the facility to identify members who play a meaningful role in the group. Favorite members can be selected as group experts. With them, the admins can share their views in the group as well as conduct question and answer sessions. We can answer other members' questions," Facebook executive Maria Smith said on her blog.

Any member of the group can be given an expert badge by the admin. The member must, however, determine whether to accept or reject the expert's request. If you do not want the expert badge, you have the option of rejecting the admin's request. If accepted, an expert badge will be awarded. It will be easy for them to identify the members of the group who supply proper information as a result of this.

Facebook, on the other hand, did not establish a special recruiting procedure for experts. Admins have the option of appointing any of the group members as experts. Despite the fact that this is a new feature, there are fears that it may be misused. There has been a suspicion that, with expert badges, it may be possible to distribute fake information.

However, a Facebook official stated that this expert feature will be offered to only select groups at first and that it will be released in its entirety after testing. It's unclear whether Facebook will impose any restrictions on this function or limit it to particular influential organisations.