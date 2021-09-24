EU Proposes Mandatory USB Type C Port On All Devices, Including Iphones

The EU wants all gadgets, including iPhones, to have a USB-C connector for charging.

Putting an end to consumer annoyance and e-waste, the European Commission has proposed a universal charger for electronic gadgets.

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, recommended on Thursday that USB-C become the standard connector for all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers, and handheld gaming consoles. It's expected to have a major influence on Apple's iPhones, which, unlike most of their competitors, feature a Lightning connector. The change is intended to reduce e-waste and its annoyance to consumers.