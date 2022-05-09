Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Monday tweet sent shockwaves among his followers on the microblogging platform Twitter in which he talked about “dying under mysterious circumstances.” Musk recently bought out Twitter for USD 44 Billion.

The world’s richest man is known for making cryptic tweets, but this time the Twitterati had no clue what he meant. Musk’s mother Maye Musk reacted to his son’s tweet strongly.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The mysterious tweet from Elon Musk was: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya." To which his mother Maye responded with a stern warning for her son, quoting the tweet and saying, "That's not funny!" Elon Musk replied to her tweet saying, “Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive.”

Soon after this tweet, the Tesla boss shared a post that seemed to be a communication stating that he is involved in aiding the ‘fascist forces in Ukraine’ with communication equipment from his Starlink satellite company.

Here are some reactions to Elon Musk’s cryptic tweet.

We must protect you at all costs. Humanity is counting on you. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 9, 2022

Leave Twitter to Donald J. Trump in your will and you will be safe. — Tarah Price (@tarahtalk) May 9, 2022

If that happens can I have Twitter — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 9, 2022

