Delete These Apps From Your Phone Immediately If You Don't Want To Lose Money

With the increase in cyber frauds nowadays, people have to be extra careful. The fraudsters and scammers are everyday coming up with new ways to scam people. In the latest update, it was reported that there are certain android apps that could lead to a person losing their money.

The way it works is that these apps can take access to your phone and steal your bank account details. This can lead to a loss of money. A BGR report named few android apps that are not safe and should be deleted immediately if installed.

Here is the list of all the Apps

eVPN (com.abcd.evpnfree)

BeatPlayer (com.crrl.beatplayers)

Music Player (com.revosleap.samplemusicplayers)

Cake VPN (com.lazycoder.cakevpns)

Pacific VPN (com.protectvpn.freeapp)

tooltipnatorlibrary (com.mistergrizzlys.docscanpro)

QRecorder (com.record.callvoicerecorder)

QR/Barcode Scanner MAX (com.bezrukd.qrcodebarcode)

These are the apps that can take over your phone and through it, the bank details. Experts have advised that you do not install these apps or if you have already, then get rid of them quickly.

Many times, people give permission to apps without reading the details. One researcher has shared that most phone users do that. The terms and conditions are written in such a way that the user will see the most controversial details towards the end only or placed smartly where we do pay much attention to it. It is very important to read all the conditions.

Plus it will be a lot safer if you do not engage with apps where they ask permission to ‘Access the contacts’ and gallery. These things can result in frauds.