Data Extortion Entity Lapsus$ Hacks Samsung, Leaks Confidential Data

Seoul: Industry sources claim that Samsung Electronics was attacked by a foreign hacker outfit, which exposed sensitive source code and other classified information.

According to insiders, data extortion group Lapsus$ claimed to have hacked the South Korean IT giant's system and exposed up to 190 gigabytes of data and source code online.

According to the Yonhap news agency, it also stated that it has published the leaked material for pirated access.

LAPSUS$ extortion group have successfully breached both NVIDIA & Samsung.



-March 1st: They demand NVIDIA open-source its drivers, or else they will

-March 4th: LAPSUS$ released Samsung proprietary source code.



See attached images for more details directly from LAPSUS$ pic.twitter.com/U3VD7R2KRl — vx-underground (@vxunderground) March 4, 2022

Samsung officials have stated that they are currently analysing the situation.

Meanwhile, Samsung has halted all of its product shipments to Russia.

"Due to the current geopolitical developments, shipments to Russia have been suspended," says a statement emailed to Samsung's generic PR email account by an unknown Samsung official.

Samsung is also donating to humanitarian operations, according to The Verge.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted, and our priority is to ensure the safety of all our employees and their families," the business stated.

"We plan to actively support humanitarian efforts around the region, including aid for refugees. To this end, we are donating $6 million, including $1 million in consumer electronics products, as well as voluntary donations from our employees," the company said.