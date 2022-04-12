Crypto Investment Platform Giottus Hits One Million Users

Bengaluru: Giottus, India’s top-rated crypto investment platform, has announced a milestone of one million-plus investor on its service ahead of its fourth anniversary. Giottus is the only bootstrapped exchange in India to have achieved this feat. Founded in November 2017, Giottus opened up for trade- in April 2018 and has remained resilient through regulatory uncertainties over the years.

Headquartered in Chennai, Giottus is currently the only multi-lingual crypto platform in the country with investors having the ability to buy, sell, and grow their crypto portfolio in 8 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

This regional focus has helped Giottus gain a strong foothold in the southern markets with more than 70% of its customer base coming from this region while encouraging participation of investors from the Tier-II and Tier-III centres. More than 60% of the Giottus’ customer base comes from the Tier-II and Tiers-III centres.

Giottus is amongst the early members of the Blockchain & Crypto Assets Council (BACC) in India and follows the industry’s best self-regulatory measures such as full KYC and transaction monitoring processes. Giottus has doubled down on making its platform highly secure with an insured custodial service provided by Bitgo, a global partner.

Giottus Chief Executive Officer Vikram Subburaj highlighted customer obsession at the core of its business as a key enabler of growth. “Crypto investors go through varied emotions as market movements and regulatory uncertainties necessitate a brand to communicate frequently with investors in their language of preference. Excellent customer support in multiple vernacular languages like Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu makes Giottus the preferred and trusted name in the crypto ecosystem,” he said.

Giottus plans to offer fixed deposits on crypto assets as well as staking features soon.

“We aim to provide a comprehensive suite of investment products to all our customers who focus on building wealth for the long term. The crypto industry is set for further growth and maturity in India over the next few years and Giottus will continue to be at the forefront with innovative features and best-in-class service,” Vikram said.