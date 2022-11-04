Bengaluru: What a time to be alive for pop-culture enthusiasts! With the ever-growing fandom across India for all things comic, manga, anime, superhero films and all that jazz, the largest pop-culture celebration in the sub-continent, Comic Con India, returns on-ground after a 2-year hiatus. As we inch closer to the 9th edition of the decade-long fan-favourite weekend of the year, Bengaluru Comic Con 2022 opens its floodgates for comic fanatics to witness some of the most popular names in the global comic scene as well as noteworthy Indian labels who have been entertaining us with spectacular stories since ages!

Maruti Suzuki Arena Bengaluru Comic Con 2022, powered by Meta in association with Crunchy Roll, will see coming publishing houses and artistes such as Jonathan Kunz (Co-Creator of War and Peas), Yanick Paquette, Raymund Bermudez Brown paperbag, Derek Domnic D’Souza, Md Faisal (Creator of Garbage Bin), Happy Fluff Comics, Awkwerrrd,Bakarmax, Indusverse comics, Meta Desi and River ComicsHoly Cow Entertainment, Amar Chitra Katha & Raj Comics. On 19th and 20th November, the most-awaited event will feature an 80,000 sq ft gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, Lan Esports Finals and meet-and-greet with India’s top gaming content creators among many other exciting activities for all attendees. Along with this Comic Con India will also see panels, workshops & performances every half hour on the main stage all weekend.

Bengaluru attendees will get the chance to witness fun experiences with 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water, Marvel Studios’ Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania, Warner Bros Pictures’ Black Adam and The Flash zones and much more. The two-day event will also give the pop culture geeks a shopping experience with brands such as The Souled Store, Nerd Arena, Red Wolf, Maya Toys, Macmerise, The Comic Book Store and Fat Cat Collectibles among many others.

Speaking on its comeback, Jatin Varma, Founder Comic Con India, said, “I am excited to finally welcome fans back to Comic Con in Bengaluru this time. Even though this will be the 9th edition of the event, we will also be ringing in a decade of being in the city! It’s been a long wait of over 2 years since the last edition. But we are rearing to come back and have lots of new additions and surprises in store for fans. So, please join us once again for the best weekend of the year in Bengaluru on 19-20th November 2022.”

So, it’s time to cosplay and slay! Book your ticket for Comic Con 2022 now for 19th & 20th November at KTPO Trade Center, Industrial Area, Whitefield, Bengaluru! Check comicconindia website