Chingari Tops Google Play Store Charts with 107m Downloads

The Desi Short Video Sharing App has beaten other top market players with its continuous approach of meeting the diverse needs of its growing user base.

Chingari, India’s fastest-growing short video sharing app, has proved its popularity by topping the Indian popularity charts amongst market players. As per reports, Chingari beat other big players with a record-breaking 107 million downloads on the Google Playstore. This result has been collated in the last (number of) months.

It reconfirms Chingari’s business acumen and acknowledges its continuous endeavour to present the users with varied offerings. Chingari has recently tied up with multiple platforms for unique entertainment and engagement collaborations, which include association with celeb-based apps, digital content providers, and video-sharing platforms in Indian languages.

Chingari has also worked heavily in the music industry. It includes associations with music labels in Indian languages like Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, and Bhojpuri to offer users options in regional languages. The app has collaborated with artists like Nucleya for successful concerts. They even partnered with talent acquisition and broadcasting platforms to offer a strong platform for upcoming artists.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App, is delighted with Chingari's rise to the top of the popularity charts. "We launched Chingari with the concept of being unique in terms of a short-video sharing platform. It has constantly pushed us to go beyond the best. Chingari as a brand has now truly arrived with this present success on the charts. For us, this is just the beginning of bigger achievements."

Mr Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App, agrees with his colleague. "The 107 million downloads were due to a steady approach to providing users with collaborations and musical and entertainment offerings. Our focus is that our users should constantly look forward to our next offer. Our industry is changing. We love such changes that enable us to connect with our users in innovative ways."

Chingari has become India’s leader in the short-video sharing platform zone in quick time. It is constantly changing the game with its latest options of downloading and uploading videos, interacting with new talent, sharing quality content, browsing through news feeds and so much more. Such diversity has made the app a success amongst the younger, diverse crowds in India and abroad.

With 107 million downloads, Chingari has risen in the popularity charts with its unique myriad offerings that meet the changing user demands. Greater things beckon.