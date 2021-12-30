Chingari Makes A Style Statement at Bangalore Times Fashion Week 2021

Bangalore Times Fashion Week 2021, India’s most-awaited fashion extravaganza, saw Chingari make a stylish impact. India's most downloaded short-video sharing app had its influencers as the showstoppers for the leading fashion week. Sona Dey, Muskan Siddiqui and Shadab Khan, the Chingari influencers, set the ramp on fire on 28-29 December 2021.

This successful association was a matter of pride for all the associates. Team Chingari acquired an understanding of the event’s splendour. They also saw the way ‘Sustainability’ was well-promoted as this year’s theme. Muskan walked the ramp for Pavithra Muddaya’s brand Vimor on December 28. The same day, Shadab walked for Prasanna Hegoddu for his brand Charaka. Sona Dey walked for Manish Saksena on December 29.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App, reveals, “We couldn’t have looked at a better association for our influencers. The chance to explore the incredible opportunity of walking the ramp at the 6th edition of Bangalore Times Fashion Week was exciting for our creators. They cherished it. They got a great chance to become the show stoppers for the event. We truly look forward to more such collaborations in 2022 that will help our influencers to get the right platform and opportunities that they deserve.”

Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App exclaimed, “We are glad to have associated with the most glamorous event of the year, that is known to celebrate legendary designers while also nurturing young talent every season. This year, Chingari’s 3 very talented influencers were selected for the golden opportunity of walking the ramp at Bengaluru’s fantabulous event. We always look at associations that are beneficial for all, especially for our users who have been supporting us in our journey and have constantly motivated us to create an ecosystem that fosters growth for all.”

The Chingari influencers Sona Dey, Muskan Siddiqui and Shabad Khan felt honoured to be a part of the Chingari family. “The opportunity and platform that Chingari has given us are extraordinary and a dream come true. We are lucky to get this kind of exposure through Chingari and are grateful to the team for believing in us and helping us grow.”

Chingari’s influencers at the Bangalore Times Fashion Week 2021 made the right stylish impact for the app and its approach to making a difference.