Check New Update On WhatsApp's Disappearing Message Feature

WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app, is set to release yet another update. The Disappearing Mode feature in WhatsApp will get a new update soon and is currently in the developmental stages. This global feature can be found in the Settings section of WhatsApp.

According to WhatsApp beta info, it will be available shortly in the edition of WhatsApp that is being released for iOS users. This function has to be manually activated or disabled in every chat community, according to previous updates. This means that when you start a new conversation, it will be turned off, particularly until the Disappearing feature is turned on. However, it appears that the function is being updated to make this option work automatically.

This new feature can be turned on in either the Contact Info or Group Info sections. There have been rumors that you must manually activate this setting in the new chat box in the past. Instead, WhatsApp is working on a new feature.

The Disappearing Messages feature can now be set to automatically keep all previous chats online when a new chat is initiated. To do so, go to WhatsApp's privacy settings and check on the choice to automatically switch on the function near Disappearing Messages. WhatsApp Beta Info has shared all of the information about this.

Remember that once the user has turned on Disappearing mode, the feature will be applied to any new chat boxes or windows. The function will remain active until you manually turn it off. This latest default adjustment is currently being worked on. It will be available in a future update for iOS and Android users. When this feature is fully functional, you'll be able to further protect your privacy by setting messages to Displaying mode.