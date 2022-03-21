Can You Ride a Bike in India Without License or Registration? Yes!

Mar 21, 2022, 13:17 IST
ElectricVehicleHeroEddy - Sakshi Post

You don't need a licence or registration to ride this Hero electric scooter. Here you will find the price, specifications, and other information. Check out below.

Find my bike, a huge boot capacity, follow me lights, and reverse mode is all included in the Hero Eddy.

The electric scooter is priced at Rs 72,000 ex-showroom and comes in two colours: yellow and light blue.

It does not require a licence or registration.

Take a look at Hero Eddy's essential features.

Find My Bike: Have trouble locating your vehicle? Your smartphone app's horn and flasher activation will assist you in locating your vehicle in the parking lot.

EClock: To lock and unlock your vehicle, use your handlebar switches or connect your car via Bluetooth.

Follow Me: With this capability, you can easily get out of low-light situations. Simply turn on your headlamp for a few seconds and let the lights lead you home.

Reverse Mode: Go backwards without a hitch, which is very useful when parking in tight areas.

Telescopic Suspension: Telescopic suspension will improve the quality of your ride. It's designed to provide a smooth, jerk-free ride.

USB Port: Forget about charging concerns with this USB port. Connecting your gadget to a USB port on the move is a simple way to charge it.

"We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product, Hero Eddy, that will have an overwhelming on-road presence, combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind an individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards a carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience," said Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal.

He stated that the organisation believes Hero Eddy would be an excellent alternative mobility option, providing both comfort and requirements.


