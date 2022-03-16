Call of Duty Warzone For Mobiles Free Game, Know More

San Francisco: The blockbuster battle royale shooter "Call of Duty: Warzone" is coming to mobile phones, according to Activision Blizzard.

Warzone for mobile looks to be in its early phases of development.

"We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come," the company stated.

From production roles to engineering, design, art, marketing, and more, we’re looking for game-makers, passionate fans, and genuinely awesome people to join our diverse team, inspired to deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans," the company said.

Activision also has Call of Duty: Mobile, which was created in collaboration with TiMi Studios, which is owned by Tencent. The publisher is also hard at work on a "new Warzone experience" that will be released later this year.

Call of Duty: Warzone, a free-to-play and cross-platform adventure, is now available for download. To download, play, and enjoy Warzone, one does not need to own the full edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Everyone may play "Call of Duty: Warzone" for free.

Warzone is a gigantic fighting arena situated in the sprawling and congested metropolis of Verdansk, where up to 200 players may compete for victory in two epic game modes: Battle Royale and Plunder.