The mobile version of Call of Duty: Mobile from Activision has seen players spending $1.5 billion across the App Store and Google Play Store, according to Sensor Tower. Call of Duty: Mobile was ranked as number 14 revenue generating mobile title globally in 2021. The revenue represented the title’s best full year performance to date, with player spending up 45 per cent year-over-year. The sales were further increased with the launch of shooter in December 2020. The title managed to generate a revenue of $104.5 million on that country’s App Store alone last year.

Call of Duty: Mobile from Activision, in partnership with Tencenta’s Timi Studios, was officially launched in October 2019. Since it’s debut in the market, the shooter genre as a whole has continued to grow, with player spending rising by 50 percent year on year in 2020 to $5.7 billion, followed by a further 10.5 percent increase year on year in 2021 to $6.3 billion.

Call of Duty: Mobile is ranked number 3 mobile shooter, while Garena Free Fire from Garena at number 2 and PUBG Mobile including its China localization, Game for Peace from Tencent currently tops the list.

As per estimates, the US is the number one country for Call of Duty: Mobile for worldwide revenue to date, with the title making a moolah of more than $647 million in the country or approximately 43 percent of total player spending, while Japan is the second larger market for shooter genre revenue and China rounds out the top three.

Since it’s official global launch, Call of Duty: Mobile has become one of the world’s top revenue generating mobile titles. Along with the PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile has taken the shooter genre to new heights on mobile with the category ranking as the number 5 genre for global player spending in 2021. Mobile gaming is expected to grow significantly as more powerful devices hit the market. Those gadgets will make gaming titles become increasingly immersive and realistic in the coming years.