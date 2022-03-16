Buy iPhone For Just Rs 29K, No Conditions or Hidden Costs

Apple just cancelled the iPhone SE 2020 smartphone after unveiling the newer iPhone SE 5G (2022) version. However, it is still available through some e-commerce sites. On its platform, Flipkart is conducting a "Big Savings Days Sale," where it is giving a few devices at the lowest possible cost. The iPhone SE 2020 is one of them.

While the most recent and enhanced version of this model is currently available on the market at a higher price, interested consumers with a budget of approximately Rs 30,000 can purchase the older model. Flipkart is currently offering the iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 29,999.

The smartphone was initially priced at Rs 42,500 in India, so you're saving Rs 12,501. A 10% discount is also available on the SBI bank credit card, as well as a 13,000 rupees exchange offer. As a result, the iPhone SE 2020 will be available in India for less than Rs 30,000. It's worth noting that the exchange rate is typically determined by the current state of your phone.

Also Read: Call of Duty Warzone For Mobiles Free Game, Know More

The real question today is whether or not the iPhone SE 2020 is worth purchasing now that the new version has been released. This is entirely dependent on your financial situation. If you want an iPhone but don't want to pay approximately Rs 43,000, the iPhone SE 2020 is a good option. The new 5G iPhone SE (2022) model has the same design, display, and camera arrangement as the previous generation.

The new phone has a more powerful A15 Bionic chip, which is the main difference between the two. Apple claims that the iPhone SE 2022 model will have a battery life of up to 15 hours, which is only two hours longer than the previous generation. With the updated edition, you get a few new photographic features. The remainder of the characteristics is comparable.

Fast charging is also supported on the 2020 model, as well as an IP67 rating. The A14 Bionic processor, which powers the iPhone 12 series and the 2020 model, is also highly durable. As is customary with Apple iPhones, all significant software upgrades will be available in the long term.