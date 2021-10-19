Best Vivo Phone Models Under 10,000: If you're looking for the best Vivo Phone Under 10000, you've come to the right place. You have a lot of alternatives to choose from. These top Android Vivo smartphones under ten thousand rupees are not only affordable, but some of them can even compete with flagship smartphones in terms of performance.

Whatever your needs are, you will find a phone in this price range. Not only do these phones have the necessities, but they also include fingerprint sensors, unibody designs, metal frames, and some of the finest camera phones under Vivo phones under 10000.

This list of the top Vivo phones under ten thousand rupees is exceptional value for money and will even compete with future smartphones.

Let's have a look at the top Vivo Mobile phones under Rs. 10,000 in India in 2021.

1. Vivo Y3s (2021)

The Vivo Y3s (2021) smartphone was released on October 18, 2021. A 6.51-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels is included with the phone. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) CPU powers the Vivo Y3s (2021). It has a total of 2GB of RAM. The Vivo Y3s (2021) is powered by a 5000mAh battery and runs Android 11 (Go Edition). The Vivo Y3s (2021) has proprietary fast charging capabilities.

2. Vivo Y1s

The Vivo Y1s smartphone was released on November 26th, 2020. The phone has a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with 720x1520 pixel resolution. It has a total of 2GB of RAM. The Vivo Y1s is powered by a non-removable 4030mAh battery and runs Android 10.

3. Vivo Y11 (2019)

The Vivo Y11 (2019) smartphone was released on October 18, 2019. The phone has a 6.35-inch touchscreen display with 720x1544 pixel resolution. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 CPU powers the Vivo Y11 (2019). It has a total of 3GB of RAM. The Vivo Y11 (2019) is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery and runs Android 9 Pie.

4. Vivo U10

The Vivo U10 is an entry-level smartphone intended for the online-only market, competing with Xiaomi and Realme's products. Vivo is offering a huge 5000mAh battery, three rear cameras, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU, which is pretty strong. The U10's design isn't particularly impressive, and it resembles numerous other Vivo phones. The front camera is hidden below a waterdrop notch on the 6.35-inch HD+ screen. This phone is rather large, and not everyone will find it comfortable to handle and operate.

5. Vivo Y90

The Vivo Y90 smartphone was released in July of this year. The phone has a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with 720x1520 pixel resolution. It has a total of 2GB of RAM. The Vivo Y90 is powered by a 4030mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

6. Vivo Y12

The Vivo Y12 smartphone was released in May of this year. The device has a 6.35-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1544 pixels, a pixel density of 268 pixels per inch (PPI), and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) CPU powers the Vivo Y12. It has a total of 3GB of RAM. The Vivo Y12 is powered by a 5000mAh battery and runs Android 9 Pie.

7. Vivo Y91i

The Vivo Y91i smartphone was released in March of this year. The phone has a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1520 pixel resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo Y91i is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core CPU. It has a total of 2GB of RAM. The Vivo Y91i is powered by a 4030mAh battery and runs Android 8.1.

8. Vivo Y91

The Vivo Y91 smartphone was released in January of this year. The phone has a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with 720x1520 pixel resolution. The Vivo Y91 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) octa-core CPU. It has a total of 2GB of RAM. The Vivo Y91 is powered by a 4030mAh battery and runs Android 8.1.

9. Vivo Y71i

The Vivo Y71i smartphone was released in July 2018. The phone has a 6.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It has a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (PPI) and a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (PPI). A 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 CPU powers the Vivo Y71i. It has a total of 2GB of RAM. The Vivo Y71i is powered by a 3285mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

10. Vivo Y81

The Vivo Y81 smartphone was released in June of this year. A 6.22-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels and a pixel density of 270 pixels per inch (PPI) with a 19:9 aspect ratio is included with the phone. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) CPU powers the Vivo Y81. It has a total of 3GB of RAM. The Vivo Y81 is powered by a 3260mAh battery and runs Android 8.1.