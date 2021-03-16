Best Prepaid Offers in Airtel, Jio And Vi: Check Recharge Plans, Daily Data

There are many data plans that are offered by different telecom companies. Airtel, Jio and Vi give 2GB daily data per day plans and it is for 28 days, 56 days and 84 days validity. For Rs. 500, you will get a validity of 56 days. These plans sometimes come with streaming benefits or other offers.

Here are the plans that are offered by Airtel, Vi, Jio. Check out the plans and see which one is best for you.

AIRTEL PLANS

There are multiple plans that are offered by Airtel. There are 298, 349 and even 448 plans. These are all prepaid plans.

298 Plan- At 298 prepaid plan, Airtel offers 2GB data per day with unlimited calls. Also, there is 100 free SMS per day. You also get an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music. There is also Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. There is also an offer to Bharti Axa life insurance. If you are getting the recharge done on the Airtel Thanks app, there are special offers. The validity is 28 days.

349 Plan- This plan is for 349 and comes with similar benefits. But apart from the above benefits, it also comes with a one-month subscription to Amazon Prime.

448 Plan- This is another Airtel plan. Also comes with 2GB daily, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Also Wynk music and Airtel XStream. The offers and benefits are similar but the validity is different. With this, you get 56-days validity.

RELIANCE JIO PLANS

Let's take a look at what plans Reliance Jio has to offer. Again there are different offers and plans. We will check the major ones. These are prepaid plans.

249 Plan- Comes with 2GB data per day at 28 days validity. Unlimited calls and 100 free SMS per day. The offers and plan are similar to that of Airtel’s but this comes with a free subscription to Jio apps.

444 Plan- The offers and data plans are mostly similar. The only thing is that the validity changes. These have a similar plan but at a 56 days validity.

VI PLANS

The plans generally don’t change; they just come with extra benefits and offers. In the case of Vi, there are two major plans available.

299 Plan- The validity is 28 days with 4GB data with unlimited calls. You will also get Rs 125 bonus cash to play games. There are offers on the Zomato app and subscription to Vi Movies and TV. The best part is that you can accumulate data. There is a weekend rollover plan that will collect your data and lets you use it on Weekends.

449 Plan- The benefits are the same, 4GB data with unlimited calls. There is a weekend rollover plan that will collect your data and lets you use it on Weekends. But with 56 days validity.