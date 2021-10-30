Are No-Code/Low-Code Platforms Actually Helpful For Your Business?

The pandemic has created an environment where businesses have started to experiment with their outreach outlook, and technology has been an enabler in this area, where most of the tinkering has happened. This quest for innovation in lesser time has led to widespread acceptance of no-code and low code platforms by developers across the globe. No-code/low-code development has seen both entrepreneurs and enterprises rely on these solutions to maintain a competitive edge in their businesses without spending a lot of money.

What are the industry experts thinking about this trend and how much it is helpful for developers? Let’s find out from the experts themselves.

As per Abhinav Girdhar, founder, Appy Pie, "No code and low code have become buzz words during the pandemic, especially no-code, as it helps individuals to launch an app without any knowledge of coding. For larger enterprises, no code platforms allow them to deploy dynamic and versatile apps without any time delay to meet customer needs and provide top-notch services and solutions. This pandemic has already seen queries shooting up multiple folds where first time developers and SMBs are leading the charge to stay relevant in the market."

While developers too tend to agree to a great extent, they have their share of challenges when it comes to leveraging no code and low code solutions. AJ Ross, a former Google employee and CTO of Fluxon—a San Francisco-based agile product development company that is operational in India—feels the key lies in identifying the challenges and scouting relevant solutions.

"No-code or low-code systems are very helpful for our business. We’ve used various low-code platforms to automate critical operational procedures. And we’ve leveraged some low-code backend platforms to accelerate product development timelines. Of course, no technology is without limitations. It’s important to understand those limitations and pragmatically apply solutions according to your use case." AJ Ross said.

Conclusion: No code/low code platforms are here to stay as they have wide acceptability for the startup/SMB economy, but building a complex and scalable product has its own set of challenges which can be overcome by utilising a professional team of developers. Having said that, it needs smarter planning by businesses to choose which platform to opt for before diving into the development process. Though no code/low code platforms can provide cost-effectiveness at the initial stages, utilising them, in the long run, depends on the business processes involved.