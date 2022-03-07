Apple Will Repair Face ID Without Replacing iPhone

Washington: Authorized Apple service professionals may be able to fix Face ID on the iPhone XS and subsequent phones without replacing the complete device.

According to The Verge, Apple may soon offer Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers access to a new TrueDepth Camera service component that includes Face ID and front camera modules to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers. As a consequence, rather than replacing a phone with Face ID difficulties, retailers and authorised providers will offer same-unit repairs.

According to an internal document from Apple, the measure will cut Apple's carbon footprint by reducing the number of whole-unit repairs. If this happens, owners of the iPhone XS and subsequent devices won't have to set up a new phone and risk losing data due to a Face ID issue.

It's unclear when this new repair procedure will go into effect. Technicians will obtain training and paperwork at a later date, according to the business.

The announcement comes only a few months after Apple unveiled its new "Self Service Repair" initiative, which might make fixes even easier. Apple will use the programme to teach consumers how to repair their smartphones at home while also providing them with the necessary parts and equipment. Customers will also earn compensation for recycling their spent components when they return them after repairing their devices.

The "Self Service Repair" initiative, according to Apple, would debut in the United States early this year and subsequently extend to other countries.