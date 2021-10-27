Apple Watch Series 8 Will Allow Users to Measure Their Blood Glucose Levels

Hyderabad: Apple's suppliers are working on components for the Apple Watch Series 8's next-generation sensors, which will allow users to monitor their blood glucose levels.

According to reports, Apple and its suppliers have already started developing short-wavelength infrared sensors, which are a prevalent sensor type in health equipment. The new sensor will most likely be mounted on the back of the watch, allowing it to monitor blood sugar and glucose levels.

This would be a fantastic addition to the current Apple Watch models' capabilities.

The Apple Watch Series 6 has received a blood oxygen sensor. The Apple Watch can now take an ECG, detect falls, high and low heart rates, blood oxygen levels, and more, compared to the initial Apple Watch, which could only measure daily activity.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was just released by the Cupertino-based tech giant.

The Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm) costs Rs. 41,900 in India but can be had for Rs. 38,900 after cashback, while the Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) costs Rs. 44,900 but can be had for Rs. 41,900 after cashback.

The new Series 7 comes in a variety of colours, including green, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) red. Stainless steel variants will also be available in silver, graphite, and gold.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a redesigned Always-On retina display with a larger display area and thinner boundaries.

Overall wellbeing may be improved with the new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking, and Tai Chi and Pilates activity kinds.

It also offers health and wellness apps, such as an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, as well as a blood oxygen sensor app.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to receive an IP6X dust resistance certification, as well as a WR50 water resistance rating, according to the firm.