Apple has recently launched three new models a MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a Mac Mini. These new models are working on their homemade silicon. Regarding its new update, the company is facing several issues. Several users have complained to Apple services that I Message and Apple Pay is not working. Because of the macOS Big Sur, the Apple users are facing troubles to download and to install the company’s major update. However, reports suggest that Apple acknowledged the issue and they are working on it.

On Apple’s System Status Page, you will able to know why exactly your device is not functioning properly. According to information, one of those problems is macOS Software Update tool and Apple is facing issues with Apple Card too. Users are not able to get access to their cards through the website. Maps Traffic, Maps Routing and Navigation applications are not functioning properly.

Apple has to fix its update system because most of the users ready to give a try if not the company has to face problems.