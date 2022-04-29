Apple Smart Water Bottles HydrateSpark Features, Price in India

Apple has introduced a water bottle for its consumers. Following the launch of a very pricey cloth at Rs. 1,900, the global tech giant has now entered the water bottle sector with the launch of HidrateSpark, a new water bottle. In India, this "so-smart" water bottle costs Rs. 4,600.

Apple's water bottle is currently unavailable in India, although it is expected to arrive in the country shortly.

The HidrateSpark water bottle is a smart water bottle that can track your daily water or fluid intake and link it with Apple Health. Through Bluetooth, users can effortlessly link their smart bottles to the HidrateSpark App.

These water bottles feature a stainless-steel, vacuum-insulated bottom that keeps liquids cool for up to 24 hours in terms of design. The Apple water bottle also has an ED smart sensor on the bottom that measures and records users' water intake and sends notifications to Apple Health via Bluetooth. It may also compute and alter a tailored hydration target for the user based on his or her physique and activity level.

With the aid of the HidrateSpark app, the bottle analyses and calculates daily water consumption objectives depending on the person's activity level and physique. Every millilitre (ml) of water consumed from the bottle is measured and sent to the user's smartphone.

Apple Water Bottle Cost and Variation:

The HidrateSpark 3 Smart Water Bottle, the HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle, the HidrateSpark STEEL Chug + Bonus Straw Lid, and the HidrateSpark PRO STEEL Smart Water Bottle are the four models offered.

HidrateSpark 3 is available in three colours: white, black, and yellow, while HidrateSpark STEEL and PRO STEEL are available in silver and black.

The three bottles are priced at USD 59.95 (about Rs 4,600), USD 69.95 (approximately Rs 5,400), and USD 79.95 (approximately Rs 6,125), respectively. The manufacturer offers a 100-day warranty on all four variants.