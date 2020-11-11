Apple M1 Chip For Mac FAQs: All You Wanted To Know About It, Is Intel Processor Better?

Apple has announced three new Mac models—a MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a Mac Mini on Tuesday. In all the three gadgets, the common thing is M1 chip. Apple is using an ARM-powered processor in their new models. The next Mac computer will have Apple’s custom M1 chip instead of Intel Core processor. This move from Apple makes a big blow for Intel. Apple is marking its new beginning in the Personal Computer (PC) market. But what is M1 chip and made Apple to introduce their own silicon for the future Macs?

What is Apple M1 chip?

The Apple M1 is an 8-core SoC (System-on-Chip) chip based on 5-nanometer architecture and consists of 16 billion transistors. SoC handles all the computing tasks and the graphical output. There are four performance cores and four efficiency cores in the CPU. It has the highest CPU performance per watt, and the four efficiency cores match the performance of a dual-core MacBook Air and consume less power. Mac powered by the M1 chip will have better power efficiency and longer battery life.

Is M1 chip is more powerful than Intel?

Apple says that M1 delivers “up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster CPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine-learning” with double the battery life. For example, Apple says apps like Garage Band can handle three times more instruments and effect plugins, while Final Cut Pro can render complex timelines up to six-times faster.

What are the advantages over Intel Processor?

Apple says that, having its own silicon processors the M1-powered Macs are the better devices, shows better performance and longer battery life. The new MacBook Air has the battery life of 17 hours when web browsing and 18 hours when watching movies. Apple’s new M1 chip enables up to 20 hours of battery life on the new MacBook Pro. The new Macs now act more like a smartphone and tablet, with the ability to wake up instantly. Plus, the new Macs can even run iPhone apps, if developers make them available on Apple’s App Store.

How much do MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro Cost?

MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will soon launch in India. The price starts at 92,900 and 122,900 respectively.

Are Intel Macs from Apple available?Intel-based Macs aren’t ruled out. Apple offers the Mac Mini and 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel Core i5 0r Core i7 CPU options. The iMac, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Pro can still purchase from Apple’s online store. All of these machines have Intel processor