Apple iPhone 14 Price Leaked, Deets Inside

New Delhi: In September or October 2022, Apple plans to unveil the iPhone 14 series. While the Cupertino-based tech giant hasn't published any information regarding the future smartphone series, a fresh media claim has revealed the iPhone 14 price six months ahead of the much-anticipated introduction.

With the release of the iPhone 14, Apple is likely to eliminate the Mini version of its flagship series. According to sources, Apple's next iPhone 14 series would have four models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 MAX, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro MAX.

Price Predictions For The iPhone 14

Apple has yet to release the pricing for its iPhone 14 lineup. However, the Apple non-Pro iPhone range with a 6.7-inch screen option is projected to cost $200 less.

According to Bloomberg's Apple expert Mark Gurman, Apple will sell the iPhone with the largest screen size for $200 less than before. "I think that version (non-Pro iPhone with 6.7-inch screen option) of the phone will be extremely popular given that users will now be able to get Apple’s largest iPhone size for at least $200 less than before," Gurman said in the report.

Also, the replacement of the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version is projected to result in a $300 price increase. According to the leaks, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max prices might rise to $1099 and $1199, respectively.

Speculation for iPhone 14

With only a few months till the iPhone 14 range is released, speculation is rife. The most dramatic enhancements in years are expected in Apple's forthcoming iPhones.

According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will include a new, slimmer design, a faster A16 Bionic CPU, a sharper new primary camera, and most likely a USB-C connection. The last one is the shakiest of them all.