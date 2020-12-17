Apple iOS 14.3 Released: Check New Features

Apple’s latest software update is here. The latest iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates are available. This will be available for certain eligible users. The update supports the recently launched airpods and has ProRAW photography mode.

Max headphones and the Apple Fitness+ subscription service is also included. The iOS 14.3 will be available for download on iPhone 12 series, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (2020), Phone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, and first-generation iPhone SE.

The update was released through over-the-air (OTA). The update can be seen in the settings bar, under the software update section.

The update comes with ProRAW photography for Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Max users. Also Option for 25fps video shooting. For all the users, there will now be a mirror selfie option. It also supports Apple AirPods Max, high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio.

There will be an addition to the Weather and Maps. It will now show Air quality as well. This is for the locations in China. It also has a bunch of other updates to health related categories.