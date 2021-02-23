Apple Beats Samsung To Be No.1 Smartphone Player

In the latest news, it was reported that Smartphone player, Apple has surpassed Samsung to become top in the business. After four years, this opportunity has come for the first time. According to the report by Gartner, Apple was able to do more sales when compared to Samsung. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Apple sold more Smartphones than the South Korean vendor, Samsung.

Apple sales with iPhone were high in the fourth quarter of 2020 and it hit almost 79.9 million when Samsung was able to get 62.1 million. While Apple saw a growth in the final months of 2020, Samsung sales fell by 14.6 percent. Apple’s market share was also really high. Where Samsung had 16.2 percent, Apple had 20.8 percent market share.

The Cupertino brand had good sales with iPhone 12. The phone sold well and gave Apple a boost. Earlier the market was hot with people buying OnePlus and Samsung phones. But the introduction of iPhone 12 proved well for Apple.

While iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro sold well, the iPhone 12 mini didn’t sell as many units. Nonetheless, it was a good sale with the iPhone 12 for Apple.

They even came up with 5G enabled phones which surged well among the public. Even when we know that the Apple phones are relatively costlier, people were willing to pay the amount.

It was reported that Apple will be coming soon with iPhone 13. There is enough hype among the audience even when the launch date is yet to be announced. The new iPhone will be similar to the iPhone 12 but with a few tweaks.

It will be interesting to see how the market changes in the coming time.