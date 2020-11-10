Apple ‘One More Thing’ Event To Mark Mac's Transition To Apple Silicon

Apple Inc. is hosting a virtual event called ‘One More Thing’, today, where the American technology giant is expected to unveil a new line-up of Apple Silicon-powered Mac notebooks and computers.

The event will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park where Apple is set to introduce three new models

The company is expected to launch at least one Mac series notebook and maybe a desktop too. The processors in the new laptops will be based on the A14 Bionic found in the iPhone 12 series and the new iPad Air.

Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple may launch MacBook Pro at the event.MacBook Air will arrive at the end of 2020 or early in 2021.

Apple is reportedly ramping the production of a new 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and will show at least the two 13-inch laptops on Tuesday.

As Apple is launching its own processors called the A14X. The processor is to expected to have eight high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores.

After shifting to Intel chips in 2006, Apple is now gearing up to move to ARM-based Apple Silicon for its Mac computers

We can also expect that this event is to have a launch date for the roll-out of macOS Big Sur for existing MacBook and iMac devices.