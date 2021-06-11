Today was a day dedicated to new product launches. Motorola, on the one hand, unveiled the Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone. Vivo, on the other hand, released the Y73 smartphone. Furthermore, Amazon has launched the Mobile Savings Days sale.

Moto G Stylus 5G launched

The Moto G Stylus 5G was launched today in the United States by Motorola. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, a 48MP main sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera on the rear.

Gionee launches STYLFIT smartwatches

In India, Gionee has released the STYLFIT smartwatch line. The Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 has a starting price of 2,099 in India, while the STYLFIT GSW6 has a beginning price of 6,999. The third model, the STYLFIT GSW8, has a launch price of Rs. 8,999 in India.

Vivo Y73 launched in India

The Vivo Y73 was launched in India today. It has a sleek design, a triple rear camera with 64 megapixels, 8GB of RAM, and compatibility for 33W rapid charging. It has a price of ₹20,990.

Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale goes live

Amazon has launched another discount, this time for cellphones and accessories. The Amazon Mobile Savings Days promotion is now running and will run till June 12th. Offers and discounts of up to 40% are available on smartphones from Realme, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi during the sale.

Jio users can now recharge mobile numbers using WhatsApp.

For its customers, Jio has introduced a new WhatsApp bot. Jio subscribers will now be able to utilize WhatsApp to do tasks such as recharging their phones, porting to a new SIM, and more. This function is also applicable to JioFiber and JioMart payments.