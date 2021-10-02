Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Discounts on Offer

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is set to kick off on October 3. Several smartphones from India's most famous brands will be heavily discounted during the event. Aside from the savings, Amazon is also offering a 10% discount with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. So, without further ado, let's look at the greatest deals available during these promotions.

OnePlus 9 Series | Amazon

The OnePlus 9 Pro will be sold for Rs 60,999, while the regular OnePlus 9 will be available for Rs 46,999. The OnePlus 9R will also be available for Rs 36,999, which is a significant discount.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series | Amazon

Samsung skipped the Note series this year, but if you're still interested, the Galaxy Note 20 starts at Rs 44,999 and the Note 20 Ultra starts at Rs 69,999 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival.

iQOO 7 Series | Amazon

During Amazon's sale, the iQOO 7 Legend will start at Rs 36,990, while the iQOO 7 will be available for as little as Rs 26,990. The iQOO Z3 5G will also be available for Rs 17,990, which is a significant discount.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G | Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available for Rs 36,999, which is a discount from the original price of Rs 50,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Series | Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi 11X will be available for as little as Rs 26,999, while the Mi 11X Pro will be available for as little as Rs 37,999.

Redmi Note 10 Series | Amazon

During the Great Indian Festival, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max will be available for Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,999, respectively. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10S will cost Rs 12,999. In addition, the Redmi 10 Prime, which was previously priced at Rs 11,999, will now be available for Rs 11,999.

Realme Narzo Series | Amazon

During the Big Billion Days sale, the recently introduced Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i will be available for as little as Rs 10,749 and Rs 6,999, respectively. On Amazon India, the Realme Narzo 30 will be offered at a reduced price of Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy M Series | Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 16,999 on Amazon, while the Galaxy M12 will now start from Rs 9,499.

Oppo A Series | Amazon

On Amazon, the Oppo A74 5G is offered at a reduced price of Rs 15,990.