Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Exciting Offers On OnePlus, Redmi, Vivo and More

Amazon is back with its Fab Phones Fest. There are exciting offers available on phones from different brands. There are discount offers, no-cost EMI, bank discount offers and more. This is not just for mobile phones but on phone accessories as well. According to Amazon India’s website, customers can expect up to a 40% discount on mobile phones.

There is a huge list of different smartphones that are available at a sale price under Amazon’s Fab fest. From Samsung to Xiaomi, Apple, Oppo, Honor and Vivo, there are many models to choose from. The sale begins on March 22 and ends on March 25.

Details of the Sale

DATE: March 22 to March 25, 2021

DISCOUNT: Up to 40% off

OFFERS: No cost EMI (Conditions Applied)

BANK: Instant discount of 10% of up to ₹1,000 using ICICI Bank Credit Cards

PRODUCTS: Smartphones and Accessories

BRANDS: Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo

Along with offers on the available mobile phones, there will also be a launch for new ones. OnePlus 9 series will be launched during the sale on March 23 and Vivo X60 series launches on March 25. Take a look at some of the best offers available during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Best Deals on Smartphones

Galaxy M51: This phone was launched at 24,999 and in the sale, it will reportedly be available at Rs 22,999 that is 2,000 less than the original price.

Galaxy M31: 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version is originally priced at Rs 16,999, it will be available at Rs 16,499 in the sale.

Galaxy S20 FE: The starting price of this Galaxy model in India is Rs 49,999. In the sale, it will go down by 4,000. You can buy it at Rs 44,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: The phone is originally priced at Rs 13,999 but will be sold at Rs 12,999 during the sale.

Redmi 9 Power: This phone will see a discount of Rs. 500. It was said that Redmi 9 power will be sold at Rs 10,499 in the sale.

Mi 10T 5G: It was originally priced at Rs 34,999. In the sale, you can get it for Rs 32,999, down by Rs 2,000.

Vivo Y12s: During the sale, this phone will be available for Rs 9,990. Like all the other deals, this will also come with no cost EMI on select bank cards and other offers.

iPhone 12, Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Review), Oppo A31, OnePlus 8 Pro 5G (Review), Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Galaxy M21 and others are also available for purchase during the sale. Also other accessories like earphones, the power banks is included as well.