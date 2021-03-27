Amazon Electronics Days Sale: Check Best Deals On Offer, Discounts

After the successful Fab Phones Fest, Amazon is back with yet another sale and this time too, it is filled with exciting offers. Amazon India is back with its sale of Electronics Days. The sale started today and will end on March 29. You can buy electronic items at an amazing offer price, discounts up to 50% and more.

Amazon Electronic day sale brings us electronic items including laptop, smartphone, accessories, camera, tablets and more. Products are up for purchase at a 50% discount offer. Apart from the discount offer, Amazon India is also giving no-cost EMI up to 18 months and other offers on the use of Credit card from the bank of Baroda and Induslnd Bank.

Details of the Sale

DATE: March 27 to March 29, 2021

DISCOUNT: Up to 50% off

OFFERS: No cost EMI (Conditions Applied)

BANK: Instant discount of 10% of up to ₹1,000 using Bank of Baroda and Induslnd Bank Credit Cards

PRODUCTS: Electronic Items (Laptop, Smartphone, Accessories, Camera, Tablets and More)

BRANDS: LUMIX, Lenovo, Samsung, and more

Best Deals

Laptops: The Lenovo Legion 5 laptop was launched at 1,07,690 and in the sale, it will reportedly be available at Rs 80,990. Laptops are available at up to 30% discount offers. You can find laptops from different brands.

Headphones: Accessories like headphones and earphones are available for up to 60% discount offers. Boat Airdopes are coming for 1,999. It was originally priced at 5,999. There are offers on brands like JBL as well.

Camera: You can get the Panasonic LUMIX G7 for just Rs 38,490 during the Amazon sale. There are cameras from other brands as well.

Tablets: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 was originally priced at Rs 20,999. During the sale, it will be available at 16,999. Lenovo Tab M10 will be up for purchase at Rs 13,999. There are offers on Android and iPadOS.

Computer Accessories: If you are looking to build your computer and are searching for parts and accessories, Amazon Electronic sale is for you. Here you can get a keyboard, mouse, monitor and other accessories at a discounted price.

Along with the above mentioned, there are offers on printers, Hard Drives, camera accessories, speakers, wearable, pen drive, memory cards and more.