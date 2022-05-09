All You Want to Know About Airtel Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Subscriptions

Telecom Offers: Airtel has launched two new prepaid plans for clients that include Disney+ Hotstar access. The two new plans, which cost Rs 399 and Rs 839, respectively, will join a growing range of prepaid plans that provide free Disney+ Hotstar access for consumers who recharge with them.

Here's all you need to know about the new plans, including their features and benefits, as well as, important details like their validity.

Prepaid Package From Airtel For Rs 399

The Rs 399 prepaid package is the first of the two new options. This deal has a 28-day validity and includes a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership. Normally, this subscription costs Rs 149.

The Rs 399 plan, on the other hand, includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS each day, as well as, a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The package also includes 2.5GB of daily data, after which users' data rates will be lowered.

Airtel's Rs 839 Plan

The second new plan is the Rs 839 plan, which has an 84-day validity. The package also provides 2GB of daily data, after which users' data rates will be lowered. This package also comes with 3-months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access, as well as, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

With the Rs 839 package, users also get some additional benefits. This includes a free 84-day subscription to an Xstream channel of their choice via the Airtel Xstream app. Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Hoi Choi, and Manorama Max are among these channels.

Both plans follow Reliance Jio's announcement of new plans that include Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.