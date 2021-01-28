Alert! Gmail Changes Rules: You May Lose Your Google Drive Data And Photos, Find Out More

Gmail users will need to accept certain terms and conditions in order to continue using important features. Google has issued a warning to the Gmail users that if they do not accept these new rules, they will lose access to certain features.

According to the message, if the person has not accepted the update terms, Gmail will block some of the key features like Smart Compose, Assistant reminders and Automatic email filtering, from your inbox. These terms and conditions have come with the latest update.

The update is for the users to get better experience with Google. They can choose the data they share with Google in order to be able to use certain key features. This will help the users have more control over their personal data. The message will mostly appear on the top or will appear as soon as you login onto your Gmail account.

Similar news came earlier regarding the other Google related features like Google Photos and Google Drive. If the user fails to accept the new rules, they could lose the access to these features as well.

“Google updated its Gmail small-print feature. It gives a choice to its users that if they want to use certain important features of the app; they have to share their data with the company.”

Along with these updates, Google will also be updating the search results page on smartphones. They are trying to make it more users friendly. The search results will be clearer with the font and style so it is easier to read the texts.

"We are writing to let you know that we recently announced new storage policies for Google Accounts using Gmail, Google Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard files) and/or Google Photos that bring us in line with industry practices,” read the email.