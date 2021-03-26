Airtel 5G Superfast Data: 4K Video Streaming, Instant Movie Downloads And More

5G wireless technology can deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a uniform user experience to more users. Higher performance and improved efficiency empower new user experiences and connect new industries.

Bharti Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider became India’s first Telco to demonstrate 5G over a LIVE commercial network in the city of Hyderabad.

Airtel 5G solutions include FWA services and can deliver multi-gigabit Internet speeds wirelessly to customers and open up a wide range of innovations.

For customers, the ultra-fast and low latency of 5G will unlock a digital world of limitless possibilities – gigabit size file downloads in seconds and 4K video streaming on the go across smartphones and computing devices, Immersive Technologies such as Virtual Reality and SMART Homes with connected things.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been a pioneer of new technologies, and our networks are fully ready for 5G. We will usher India into the next era of hyper-fast and ultra-low latency digital connectivity.”

In the latest deal, Airtel and Qualcomm Technologies will collaborate to enable a wide array of use cases, including 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) designed to deliver broadband connectivity at Gigabit speeds to homes and businesses.

Airtel claims its 5G network can deliver 10x speeds, 10x latency, and 100x concurrency when compared to existing technologies.

5G is designed to do a variety of things that can transform our lives, including giving us faster download speeds, low latency. And more capacity, connectivity for billions of devices especially in the areas of virtual reality (VR), the IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI).

For example, with 5G, you can access new and improved experiences that include near-instant access to cloud services, multiplayer cloud gaming, shopping with augmented reality, and real-time video translation and collaboration, and more.

What does it mean for Airtel users?

Smart devices will get smarter, capable of interacting with each other, and the user interface will be faster.

Immersive Entertainment: Streaming in 4K and 8K will become the norm as you could download large files within seconds.

Mobile gamers could enjoy online multiplayer games like never before as 5G offers super low latency (lag) with enhanced cloud gaming capabilities.

Similarly, many think 5G will be crucial for autonomous vehicles to communicate with other vehicles and read the live map and traffic data.

5G changes the way we shop and socialize. As nearby restaurants appear on your phone’s screen, the eateries’ cuisine information, ratings, customer reviews, and directions pop up in real-time on-screen, making it easier for you to satisfy your latest craving.

Shopping with augmented reality; looking to buy a new couch? With your 5G Smartphone, download detailed specs from a retailer, and use your phone to view a 3D model where you imagine it in your house. Your 5G-powered Smartphone camera would work with its on-device AI to measure the dimensions of your room to ensure the couch fits.

5G will allow you to browse a store and shop virtually via your AR and VR glasses too.

5G is faster than 4G. 5G can be significantly faster than 4G, delivering up to 20 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) peak data rates and 100+ Megabits-per-second (Mbps) average data rates.

Enabling reliable wireless IoT connectivity at transport hubs

Now you can co-create joint mobile stories by combining social video from all your friends while editing and voting on the best content in real-time.

With high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency, 5G will expand the mobile ecosystem into new realms. 5G will impact every industry, making safer transportation, remote healthcare, precision agriculture, digitized logistics, and more a reality.