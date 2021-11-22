Aggregators That Made a Mark In 2021

The emergence of aggregators in different segments and industries has been a boon for all the stakeholders, with consumers benefitting the most from the model. However, there’s also a sense of clutter when it comes to aggregators coming up in various sectors. To break through this clutter and help you with the most reliable names, we compiled a list of aggregators across different sectors that made a name for themselves in 2021. The names have been chosen from amongst the aggregators functional in various domains such as movers and packers, news, travel, hotels, and F & B.

Packers and Movers

This sector has so far lagged when it comes to the adoption of the aggregator-based model. However, 2021 witnessed the rise of a disruptor in space. The aggregator, which is an aggregator in the space of movers and packers, has built a pan-India network of movers and packers across metros, tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Shift Freight guarantees the most competitive pricing to consumers and offers services like inter-city and intra-city home and office relocation. The company registers nearly 2500 orders monthly.

News

News aggregation has grown phenomenally not just in India but other parts of the world as well, simply because it brings 360-degree information from various credible sources in one place. One of the fastest-growing news aggregation platforms in 2021 has been Inshorts, which currently claims to have nearly 10 million users. The app collates information from different credible news outlets and summarises the same in just 60 words, giving the readers an option to read the full story on an in-app page. Earlier this year, Inshorts raised $60 million in funding from global technology investor Vy Capital.

Travel

With vaccination gaining pace and the situation returning to close to normalcy, travel requests are higher than ever since the outbreak of the pandemic. If monthly active users are to go by, Ixigo is currently touted as the largest online travel agency in the country. Interestingly, the company grabbed headlines in 2020 for hiring a team of 50 customer care executives during the first phase of lockdown, and in 2021, it filed an Rs. 1600 crore DRHP, and clearance is awaited by SEBI for it to become public. Ixigo is a one-stop destination for all travel needs, be it the booking of flight tickets, train tickets, buses or hotels.

Accommodation

When you travel, it is not just the commute but also the accommodation that often becomes a cause for worry. We have included in this list Zostel, a Gurugram-based backpacker hostel chain that focuses on experienced-driven travellers. Apart from providing social and private accommodations, the aggregator also curates customised entertainment events and outdoor activities. Recently, they roped in some volunteers to organise an event for a gig at their different properties that could get all the guests together and help them mingle with each other during the stay. With its unique approach, Zostel has made a mark for itself in 2021.

Food

From Food Panda to Zomato and Swiggy, we have a long list of aggregators in the food delivery space. But one of the most remarkable names that stood out from the crowd in 2021 is Rebel Foods, which was initially launched as Faasos by two IIM graduates. We have witnessed their rise from being a quick-service restaurant selling wraps to being a food tech unicorn. Recently, they tied up with Food Panda for expansion into Southeast Asia.