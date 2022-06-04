6 New WhatsApp Features Coming in 2022

New Delhi: Meta's WhatsApp is developing a lot of new features to improve the user experience. Before going live, the instant messaging software beta tests new features on Android and iOS applications. We've compiled a list of all the upcoming WhatsApp features that will be included in future versions.

Edit Message Feature

WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature that might change the way we interact. The popular messaging app is currently testing a feature that allows you to change messages after they've been delivered.

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is supposedly testing an edit feature. This enables you to change messages after they've been sent, allowing you to swiftly correct typos and mistakes.

Save Disappearing Messages

In the future, users will be able to keep important communications in vanishing chat. WhatsApp will introduce a new area for contact and group info that will store all crucial messages.

Caption View & Status Audience Selector

A few WhatsApp beta testers have received the updated caption view functionality. This capability allows you to designate extra receivers when transferring content such as status updates. As a result, users are not forced to forward media that has already been sent.

WhatsApp will also include a new area where users can choose the audience for their current status post. You do not need to change your privacy settings for your status. The caption and status audience selector is presently accessible to beta users and will be made available to more people in the coming days.

WhatsApp Premium

WhatsApp will launch a WhatsApp Premium subscription package for business clients, which will include features such as the ability to connect up to ten devices, the ability to create a bespoke corporate link, and more. Users will have the option to opt-out of the subscription plan.

Exit Groups Silently

Another intriguing new WhatsApp feature is the ability to surreptitiously exit groups. The functionality was discovered on the desktop in beta version 2.2218.1. This feature allows you to silently exit a WhatsApp group without informing other members. Only the group admins will be alerted if someone exits the group.

Detailed Reaction Info For Albums

The iOS beta version of WhatsApp introduced a new feature dubbed "detailed reaction info for albums," which will be available shortly. WhatsApp will soon release an update that will enable users to view detailed reactions to automated album information by displaying a media thumbnail. If a photo or video in your automated album is reacted to, you must access the album to determine which media was responded to.