5 Ways to Watch YouTube Videos Without Ads

Tech News: After Google filed a legal complaint against the site, the YouTube Vanced video streaming app was taken down. Vanced is a clone of YouTube's premium edition that allows you to watch videos without ads and in the background. The service will be shut down in the next few days, and all download links will be erased, according to the owners of Vanced.

Those who have the app installed on their phone can continue to use it, according to the Vanced Official Twitter handle. However, they will no longer receive upgrades, and the software will most likely become useless after two years.

Vanced is essentially a free premium version of the YouTube app that removes all of the obnoxious video commercials that come with most free YouTube accounts these days. Vanced has its take on the dark motif, and its popularity has skyrocketed in the wake of the recent news.

Those who utilise the platform regularly are dissatisfied with the new version. They've begun searching the web for alternative platforms that provide services similar to Vanced's. If you're looking for a service that allows you to disable YouTube advertising for content, check these instead:

Newpipe

Another Vanced-like service for YouTubers, who get free access to all videos on their Android phones. Premium features include the ability to play material in the background, ad-free video streaming, the ability to save videos, and picture-in-picture mode. You can't play material from the middle because NewPipe isn't tied to Google in any way, and even the user interface will take some getting used to.

Ymusic

YMusic, which is closer to YouTube than NewPipe, is another choice for freeloaders. You can stream music on the app, which may seem limited to some, but the ability to play music in the background, without adverts, is something that most of us would welcome. Furthermore, YMusic provides a download option.

Skytube

SkyTube is another Vanced option that allows you to use its services without logging in with your Google ID. The material will be ad-free, and users will be able to subscribe to channels, make playlists, and even block channels that they don't want to see in their feed.

Ublock Origin

You may log in to your Google account with UBlock Origin, which gives you access to your browser history and the opportunity to comment on videos if necessary. You may use the Firefox browser to check out this add-on extension to obtain ad-free YouTube videos and other websites.

Kiwi Browser

Kiwi Browser, which uses the same Chromium engine as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, is another non-app choice for consumers. It has web extensions that may be installed to stream ad-free videos, and you can use your account to sync your viewing history, leave comments, and so on.

According to sources, Google gave the Vanced team a stop and desist letter, which claimed that the platform must delete all references to YouTube, modify the logo, and erase any connections linked to YouTube or its products.

It's not clear why Google chose to take action against Vanced after so many years. YouTube Premium probably contains a lot of royalty-free content, and the company wanted to prevent any future legal battles with publishers or music studios.

YouTube Premium, the original software, allows you to stream videos, download material, and, most significantly, play them without turning on the screen.