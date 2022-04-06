5 Budget Friendly Phones With Good Camera

Mobile phones have become mandatory gadgets for everyone now. From newborn kids to elderly people, everyone is addicted to phones. Mobile phones are not just meant for watching videos, most people are very eager to take a picture of everything they do and post it on the social media platform. So for a good quality picture means, the mobile should have a good quality camera. And obviously, most camera phones with high picture quality are not affordable to everyone.

Take a look here for budget-friendly mobile phones with Good cameras.

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro max has a 108-megapixel camera but is otherwise identical to the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

This phone has a fantastic 6.67 inch full- HD+ 120 Hz HDR10 Super AMOLED display with an embedded front camera.

There is Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Soc and up to 8GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage. There’s a 5020mAh battery and you get a 33W charger in the box.

The rear 180-megapixel camera takes good shots in the daytime but doesn’t expect incredible detail in distant objects. The 5-megapixel tele macro camera is even more interesting and really does allow for some creative framing. The body is slim and light. These entire features are available at the rate of Rs.19, 999 only.

2. Realme 8s 5G

The Realme 8s 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor and is paired with either 6GB OR 8GB of RAM. Both variants have 128GB of storage which is expandable using the dedicated microSD card slot. Realme also has a virtual RAM feature which lets you use 5GB of storage to extend RAM. You get a 5,000mAh battery and a 33W charger in the box. Realme 8s 5G has a triple camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2 m3gapixel B&W portrait camera, and a 2 -megapixel macro camera. And this phone is available in the market just at the price of Rs. 16,999.

3. Moto G200

Members of Moto's affordable G series of Smartphones haven't always deserved a place on lists with 'best camera phone' in the title, but in 2021 that started to change and the Moto G200 is the best example of this. The phone has three rear cameras including a super-high-res main snapper, but its real power comes from the AI scene optimization, as Motorola's software has been coming on leaps and bounds in that department. Low-light photography is good for a budget phone, and selfies look vibrant too.

Some may find the phone too big to be comfortable to use, and that's a valid criticism, but if you're on a budget, this is the best Moto mobile for you. It's available in the market for Rs.37, 990.

4. Honor 50

Honor's latest Smartphone technically comes just under the price limit - as long as you get the 128GB version - and has a 108MP main camera as well as an 8MP ultra-wide and two 2MP auxiliary cams. The real star of the show, though, is the 32MP selfie camera, as self-portraits look bright and colourful.

Beyond that this is your standard mid-range Android phone with a medium-power processor, long-lasting battery and good-looking display - if you need a 108MP camera phone on a budget, it's a good choice. And it costs Rs.34, 390.

5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung's sole entry on this list is the Galaxy A52 5G, which is arguably the best entry in its budget and mid-range Galaxy A series of 2021.

On paper, this is a solid camera phone with four lenses that are all higher-res than equivalents you'd see on other phones, paired with Samsung's smart scene optimization and AI to make the most of any picture. Sure, the handset lacks some of the cool features that make the Galaxy S series best, but the lower price makes up for that.

Beyond the cameras, this is also a solid phone in all areas that it counts, with a good-looking screen, solid battery life and 5G connectivity. It is available in the market at the price of Rs. 34,990.