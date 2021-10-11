5 Best Budget Android Phones with Best Features and Battery Backup

- By Faizan Budhwani

The best smartphones with the best battery backup offer a long-lasting battery life that users can depend upon. The long battery backup mobiles can ensure that your smartphones never run out of battery as you watch movies, browse the internet, play games and listen to music. The best battery life mobile phones available in the market today are not necessarily the ones with huge battery capacity but are instead perfectly optimized to suit every use case. Here is a list of smartphones with the best battery life available in India:

1. POCO X3 = 15,999

SPECIFICATION Screen Size : 6.67" (1080 x 2340) Camera : 64 + 13 + 2 + 2 | 20 MP RAM : 6 GB Battery : 6000 mAh Operating system : Android Soc : Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor : Octa-core

Poco X3 comes equipped with a large 6,000mAh battery which also supports 33W fast charging out-of-the-box. The phone offers a long-lasting battery that brings with it up to 14 hours of gaming, 31 hours of video viewing, and 45 hours' worth of calling on a single charge. It features a 6.67-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera.

2. SAMSUNG GALAXY F62 = 20,875

SPECIFICATION Screen Size : 6.70" (1080 x 2400) Camera : 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 | 32 MP RAM : 6 GB Battery : 7000 mAh Operating system : Android Soc : Exynos 9825 Processor : Octa-core

Galaxy F62 is Samsung's latest mid-range phone that focuses on keeping things simple with its big battery, display, and powerful processor. The Galaxy F62 promises flagship-like performance with its 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution AMOLED display. This 9.5mm thick phone weighs 218 grams and houses a punch-hole cutout in the top-center for the selfie camera.

3. REALME NARZO 30A = 8,999

SPECIFICATION Screen Size : 6.5" (720 x 1600) Camera : 13 + 2 | 8 MP RAM : 3 GB Battery : 6000 mAh Operating system : Android Soc : MediaTek Helio G85 Processor : Octa-core

Realme Narzo 30A features a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display along with a waterdrop notch cutout. The phone measures 9.8 millimeters in thickness and weighs around 205 grams. The Narzo 30A packs in the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options to choose from. The phone also supports microSD cards of up to 256GB and runs on Realme UI.

4. POCO M3 = 12,890

SPECIFICATION Screen Size : 6.53" (1080 x 2340) Camera : 48 + 2 + 2 | 8 MP RAM : 6 GB Battery : 6000 mAh Operating system : Android Soc : Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 Processor : Octa

The Poco M3 is the successor to the Poco M2 and features a new design with an extended camera module and a textured back panel. The Poco M3 also has a triple camera setup along with a high-capacity battery to boot. The phone is 9.6 millimeters at the thickest point and weighs 198 grams. The Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch cutout for the selfie camera.

5. XIAOMI REDMI 9 POWER = 11,999

SPECIFICATION Screen Size : 6.53" (1080 x 2340) Camera : 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 | 8 MP RAM : 4 GB Battery : 6000 mAh Operating system : Android Soc : Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 Processor : Octa-core

The Redmi 9 Power is the fifth smartphone in the Redmi 9 lineup after the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Prime. The phone is also equipped with a large capacity battery to boot. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution display with a waterdrop notch cutout for the selfie camera. The screen is topped with Gorilla Glass 3.

(This has been authored by an intern)