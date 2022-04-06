2022 Hero Optima CX Electric Scooter Features and Price in India

In India, Hero Electric has introduced the Optima CX to its electric scooter portfolio. The Optima CX is an improved version of the Optima HX electric scooter, which debuted in 2021. When compared to the earlier Optima HX, the Optima CX features a sturdier chassis, higher battery efficiency, increased peak speed, and enhanced braking.

Features and Specifications of the Hero Electric Optima CX

The exteriors of the Hero Electric Optima CX remain unchanged. It's still quite comparable to the Optima HX. It's a lot smaller than normal scooters. The EV has a traditional style that may appeal to more seasoned purchasers.

Changes have been made under the skin of Hero Electric, according to the company. The Optima CX EV features a 25% stronger chassis, which should improve the vehicle's handling and load-carrying capabilities.

The scooter uses the same 550kW BLDC motor as the Optima HX, but with 1.2kW of power. However, thanks to a few changes, the motor is now 10% more efficient than before. The Optima CX (dual battery type) now has a range of 140 kilometres, which is 28 kilometres longer than the previous model. The single-battery version has a range of 82 kilometres. The battery is still a 51.2V, 30Ah, but it is now an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) type rather than a lithium-ion.

As previously, the electric scooter will be offered in single and twin battery configurations. Two 51.2V 30Ah batteries are included in the twin battery model. Because the twin-battery model uses a dual charging configuration, the charging time for both types is the same.

The Optima CX rides on the same suspension as the Optima HX and rides on 12-inch wheels on both ends. The braking system, on the other hand, has been altered to provide 30% more stopping power.

LED headlights, cruise control, regenerative braking, walk help, reverse, a negative backlit instrument panel, a USB port, remote lock, and anti-theft alert are just a few of the notable features.

Price and Availability of the Hero Electric Optima CX

For the single-battery option, the Hero Optima CX has been priced at Rs 62,190 ex-showroom Delhi. At ex-showroom Delhi, the dual-battery model would set you back 77,490 rupees. The electric scooter will be offered in three colours: blue, grey, and white.